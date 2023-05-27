My Burger stops by KARE 11 Saturday with a recipe

My Burger's CEO and Chief Burger Enthusiast shares ideas for creating your own signature burger.

MINNEAPOLIS — Everybody has their own preferences when it comes to a hamburger. Cheese or no cheese? Ketchup or mayo (or both?).

John Abdo, CEO and CBE (Chief Burger Enthusiast) for locally-based My Burger stopped by KARE 11 Saturday with ideas for creating your own signature burger, something they do at My Burger with their Kinda Fancy Burgers and Burger of the Month.

Abdo also shared a recipe for the Smoke Jumper burger:

The Smoke Jumper

¼ lb fresh-ground beef patty, seasoned with salt and pepper

1 burger bun, buttered and toasted

2 slices smoked bacon, cooked

1 slice smoked Gouda cheese

2 oz fried onions

1 Tbsp smoked garlic mayo

2 oz lettuce, shredded

1 slice tomato

Directions:

Grill or griddle burger patty to desired doneness. Top with Gouda cheese and allow to melt slightly.

Transfer burger to bottom half of buttered, toasted bun. Spread smoked garlic mayo over top half of bun. Top burger and cheese with bacon and fried onions, then lettuce and tomato before sandwiching and enjoying.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday:

Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+