RECIPE: Northern Taphouse Brown Sugar Bacon Burger

Just in time for the Fourth of July weekend, a recipe for a popular burger from a south metro restaurant that's expanding to the west metro.

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Folks from the Northern Taphouse in Lakeville joined KARE 11 News Saturday to share a recipe of a fan favorite burger at the restaurant.

Recipe for Brown Sugar Bacon Burger:

(Makes 4 burgers)

1.5 lbs of ground chuck

4 soft burger buns

4 tbsp butter

8 slices smoked cheddar cheese

8 slices thick-cut bacon

1/3 cup brown Sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

2 onions

3 tbsp butter

2 oz BBQ sauce (homemade or store-bought)

Instructions:

1. Divide the ground chuck into 8, 3 oz balls. Do not overwork the meat.

2. Start the onions, Melt 3 tbsp butter over medium/high heat, Add the onions and continue to cook until deep amber in color. Reduce the heat as needed to prevent charring. Cook onions for 1-2 hours, if stuck to the pan, deglaze pan with water. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Make the Brown Sugar Bacon. Place bacon on sheet pan with parchment paper. Mix the cinnamon and brown sugar and sprinkle over the bacon. Bake at 375 for 12-20 minutes depending on thickness of bacon. Make sure sugar is caramelized.

4. Butter each bun with 1 tbsp butter and griddle in pan or griddle to slightly brown. Set aside.

5. For the burgers. Use a hot cast iron pan or griddle and "smash" the patties very thin on the hot griddle. After 1-2 minutes flip the burgers and add the smoked cheddar cheese. Once cheese is melted stack two patties on each bun.

6. On top of the patties stack 1/4 cup caramelized onions, 2 slices of brown sugar bacon and 2 oz of BBQ sauce. Top with top bun and enjoy!

Nothern Taphouse is expanding, it's about to open a new location in Plymouth.

