NEW HOPE, Minn. — The Lenten season is here and there's a lot of people eating seafood.
Friday fish fries are a staple all over the state.
On KARE 11 News Saturday, we lighten it up and get rid of all that oil.
Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian Melissa Jaeger explains the health benefits of incorporating fish into your diet and share a delicious recipe!
Recipe: Oven-Fried Chili-Lime Tilapia
(Serves 4)
Hy-Vee nonstick cooking spray
1 lb. fresh green beans, trimmed
8 oz. red radishes, trimmed and halved
4 tbsp Gustare Vita olive oil, divided
½ tsp kosher salt
½ tsp coarse-ground black pepper
4 (5-oz.) Hy-Vee Fish Market fresh tilapia fillets
1½ cups freshly grated Soirée Parmesan cheese
½ cup Hy-Vee plain panko bread crumbs
2 tbsp salt-free fiesta lime seasoning
2 tsp lime zest, plus extra for garnish
Lime wedges, for garnish
All you do:
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly spray a large rimmed baking pan with nonstick spray.
- Place green beans and radishes in prepared pan. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons olive oil; toss to coat. Sprinkle with salt and black pepper. Spread vegetables into an even layer, leaving room for fish.
- Pat fish dry with paper towels. Stir together Parmesan cheese, bread crumbs, lime seasoning and 2 teaspoons lime zest in a shallow dish.
- Brush both sides of tilapia with remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Coat with a thick layer of Parmesan mixture, gently pressing to adhere. Place coated fish in baking pan with vegetables.
- Bake 14 to 16 minutes or until 145°F and coating is crisp. Garnish with lime wedges and additional lime zest, if desired.
Source: March 2022 Hy-Vee Seasons magazine
