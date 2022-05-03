This oven fried dish will satisfy your craving for fish!

NEW HOPE, Minn. — The Lenten season is here and there's a lot of people eating seafood.

Friday fish fries are a staple all over the state.

On KARE 11 News Saturday, we lighten it up and get rid of all that oil.

Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian Melissa Jaeger explains the health benefits of incorporating fish into your diet and share a delicious recipe!

Recipe: Oven-Fried Chili-Lime Tilapia

(Serves 4)

Hy-Vee nonstick cooking spray

1 lb. fresh green beans, trimmed

8 oz. red radishes, trimmed and halved

4 tbsp Gustare Vita olive oil, divided

½ tsp kosher salt

½ tsp coarse-ground black pepper

4 (5-oz.) Hy-Vee Fish Market fresh tilapia fillets

1½ cups freshly grated Soirée Parmesan cheese

½ cup Hy-Vee plain panko bread crumbs

2 tbsp salt-free fiesta lime seasoning

2 tsp lime zest, plus extra for garnish

Lime wedges, for garnish

All you do:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly spray a large rimmed baking pan with nonstick spray. Place green beans and radishes in prepared pan. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons olive oil; toss to coat. Sprinkle with salt and black pepper. Spread vegetables into an even layer, leaving room for fish. Pat fish dry with paper towels. Stir together Parmesan cheese, bread crumbs, lime seasoning and 2 teaspoons lime zest in a shallow dish. Brush both sides of tilapia with remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Coat with a thick layer of Parmesan mixture, gently pressing to adhere. Place coated fish in baking pan with vegetables. Bake 14 to 16 minutes or until 145°F and coating is crisp. Garnish with lime wedges and additional lime zest, if desired.

Source: March 2022 Hy-Vee Seasons magazine

