RECIPE: Paprika roasted cauliflower with cashew dressing on avocado puree

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — For nearly 20 years, Chef Daniel Green has specialized in creating healthy recipes. In addition to writing 12 cookbooks, Chef Green has created health menus for airlines and hotels, including KLM and Cathay Pacific.
And just this month, he launched a healthy vegan menu for the Standard Hotel in Hua Hin, Thailand.
But you don't have to travel across the ocean to try Green's delicious recipes.
He joined KARE 11 Saturday to share his recipe for a plant-based meal that's anything but boring.
Paprika roasted cauliflower with cashew dressing on avocado puree
For cauliflower
- 250g cauliflower (slice the whole cauliflower into large slices)
- ¼ avocado
- 4 tablespoons veg broth (cold)
- 2 teaspoon paprika
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- Salt and pepper
- Chives
- Chili
Toss the cauliflower in olive oil, then place on a baking tray. Season and sprinkle half the paprika. Cook at 425 degrees for 15-20 minutes, turn and add the remaining paprika, season more and cook for another 10-15 minutes
Puree the avocado and broth until smooth, and serve under the cauliflower. Top with some cashew butter, chopped chives, and chili slices. Dot some chili oil around the plate.
For cashew butter
- 2 cups roasted cashews
- 2 tablespoons coconut oil
- Pinch of salt and pepper
In a food processor blend the cashews, make them into crumbs then set the food processor for about 5-8 minutes, scraping down the sides and allowing them to form into the butter.
Now add some salt and pepper and the oil and blend one more time. The oil will thin it out a little.
