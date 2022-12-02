Kowalski's Market's spinach artichoke quesadilla recipe

MINNEAPOLIS — With Super Bowl Sunday this weekend, the culinary director from Kowalski's Markets joined KARE11 Saturday to show how to make a viral snack idea that's perfect for game day.

Rachel Perron combined two game day favorites, artichoke dip and quesadillas, into a party snack using a folding method that's gone viral on TikTok. Her recipe for spinach artichoke quesadillas are much less messy and much more delicious than each on their own.