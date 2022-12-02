Kowalski's Market's spinach artichoke quesadilla recipe

MINNEAPOLIS — With Super Bowl Sunday this weekend, the culinary director from Kowalski's Markets joined KARE11 Saturday to show how to make a viral snack idea that's perfect for game day.
Rachel Perron combined two game day favorites, artichoke dip and quesadillas, into a party snack using a folding method that's gone viral on TikTok. Her recipe for spinach artichoke quesadillas are much less messy and much more delicious than each on their own.
PERFECT-BITE SPINACH ARTICHOKE QUESADILLAS
Serves 8
INGREDIENTS:
- 16 oz. Kowalski's Artichoke Dip from the Deli Grab & Go Case
- 8 (12") Kowalski's Flour Tortillas
- 6 cups (approx.) fresh baby spinach, divided
- 1 cup shredded Kowalski's Parmesan Cheese, divided
- 7 oz. jar sun-dried tomatoes in oil, such as Alessi brand, cut into thin strips, divided
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Scoop artichoke dip into a medium microwave-safe dish; microwave on high until warm (about 90 sec.), stirring halfway through.
- On a clean work surface, use a knife or pizza wheel to cut a slit halfway up the center of a tortilla (imagine the tortilla is a clock face; cut from 6 o'clock to the center of the clock).
- Envisioning the tortilla as having 4 quadrants, divide about ¼ cup artichoke dip between the bottom left and top right quadrants.
- In one of the remaining quadrants, add approx. ⅛ of the spinach and add ⅛ of each of the Parmesan and tomatoes to the other.
- Gently fold the bottom left quadrant up over the top left quadrant; fold the bottom right quadrant up over the top right quadrant.
- Fold the two remaining quadrants together. You should have one wedge-shaped piece with 4 layers.
- Repeat with remaining ingredients until you have 8 pieces.
- Transfer quesadilla wedges to a nonstick grill pan or griddle; cook over medium-high heat until cheese melts and tortillas are golden and crispy, turning 1-2 times, for about 5 minutes total.
- Remove from pan; let rest for 2 minutes before serving.
