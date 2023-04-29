Hy-Vee dietician Melissa Jaeger joined KARE 11 Saturday to share a recipe and discuss some of the ingredients.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — With the changing of the seasons, you'll see the options for fresh fruit and vegetables increasing at the grocery store.

Hy-Vee dietician Melissa Jaeger joined KARE 11 Saturday to share a recipe and discuss some of the ingredients which are popular produce picks for spring: beets, asparagus, and pineapple.

Recipe: Pineapple turmeric slushies

(Serves 4)

All you need:

1½ cups diced pineapple

1 cup ice cubes

1 cup Hy-Vee coconut water

½ cup Hy-Vee no-sugar-added pineapple juice

2 tbsp Hy-Vee honey

1 (½-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled, about 1½ tsp chopped

½ tsp ground turmeric

Fresh pineapple wedges or spears and leaves for garnish

All you do:

Combine pineapple chunks, ice cubes, coconut water, pineapple juice, honey, ginger and turmeric in a blender. Cover and blend until slushy. Pour into glasses. Garnish with fresh pineapple wedges and leaves, if desired.

Recipe adapted from: https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/pineapple-turmeric-slushies

