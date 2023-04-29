GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — With the changing of the seasons, you'll see the options for fresh fruit and vegetables increasing at the grocery store.
Hy-Vee dietician Melissa Jaeger joined KARE 11 Saturday to share a recipe and discuss some of the ingredients which are popular produce picks for spring: beets, asparagus, and pineapple.
Recipe: Pineapple turmeric slushies
(Serves 4)
All you need:
- 1½ cups diced pineapple
- 1 cup ice cubes
- 1 cup Hy-Vee coconut water
- ½ cup Hy-Vee no-sugar-added pineapple juice
- 2 tbsp Hy-Vee honey
- 1 (½-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled, about 1½ tsp chopped
- ½ tsp ground turmeric
- Fresh pineapple wedges or spears and leaves for garnish
All you do:
Combine pineapple chunks, ice cubes, coconut water, pineapple juice, honey, ginger and turmeric in a blender. Cover and blend until slushy. Pour into glasses. Garnish with fresh pineapple wedges and leaves, if desired.
Recipe adapted from: https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/pineapple-turmeric-slushies
Watch more KARE11 Saturday:
Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.