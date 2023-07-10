Chef Daniel Green joined the show to talk about the upcoming Ronald McDonald gala, as well as share his recipe for an eight-person lobster dinner he will auction.

MINNEAPOLIS — Ronald McDonald House Charities Upper Midwest is gearing up for its annual Celebrate Love Gala, hosted by internationally acclaimed chef Daniel Green.

The 2023 gala marks Green's seventh year in a row as emcee for the Oct. 14 charity event he says is "very close to our family."

Green appeared on KARE 11 Saturday to talk about the gala, as well as share his recipe for an eight-person lobster dinner that will be auctioned off in support of the Ronald McDonald House. Green will donate the lobster from Rochester's Surf and Turf Direct, Inc.

The event is held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Bloomington, and will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception and silent auction.

Recipe: Poached lobster on avocado puree

Poach the lobster after you season in a little water.

Covered for 8 minutes.

Meanwhile, blend ½ an avocado per person with ¼ cup vegetable broth in a blender, place the lobster on top.

Drizzle with herb oil, salmon caviar and sour cream.

