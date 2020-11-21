Try out this tasty Thanksgiving side dish recipe.

If you need a special side dish for a holiday dinner, these individual ramekins of sweet potatoes are delectable. This recipe, from Carole Jones of My Kitchen Escapades, will convert anyone into a sweet potato lover.

The instructions call for 7-ounce ramekins, but feel free to use any size that you have on hand. If they are smaller, just shorten the bake time, and if they are larger, add a few more minutes.

Serves: 6

Prep Time: 12 minutes

Cook Time: 18 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

2 (10-ounce) bags frozen diced

sweet potatoes

1⁄4 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

6 tablespoons heavy cream

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

41⁄2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1⁄2 cup brown sugar

3 tablespoons salted butter

1⁄2 cup chopped pecans

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Place six (7-ounce) ramekins on

a rimmed baking sheet and grease with nonstick spray.

2. Microwave sweet potatoes according to package directions,

then place in a large bowl. Mash with a potato

masher and add sugar, egg, cream, and vanilla. Mix well.

3. Divide sweet potato mixture among the prepared ramekins.

4. In a medium bowl, mix together flour and brown sugar.

Using a pastry cutter or two forks, cut butter into dry

ingredients until mixture is the size of small peas. Add

the pecans and toss to combine. Sprinkle topping over

the ramekins and bake until bubbly and topping begins to