RECIPE: P.S. Steak's Denver Steak & Aligot Potato

MINNEAPOLIS — Have you ever considered taking date night to the grill?

P.S. Steak, a modern steakhouse located in the main level of the

historic 510 Groveland building in Minneapolis, is serving up a special seasonal grilled menu for Date Night.

Chef de Cuisine, Evan Plymire, stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to share two recipes you can make for your date at home: Denver Steak and Aligot Potato.

Denver Steak

Steak Seasoning:

4 tablespoons Salt

2 teaspoons Onion Powder

2 teaspoons Garlic Powder

1 teaspoon Sugar

2 teaspoons MSG

1 teaspoon Paprika

2 teaspoons Dehydrated Parsley

2 teaspoons mustard powder

Season steak generously, and grill to desired temperature. Before your steak reaches ten degrees less than your desired temperature, remove it from the grill and let it rest for 5 to 10 minutes (depending on steak size, longer for larger steaks). Return steak to grill and cook for another 2 to 5 minutes (depending on steak size, longer for larger steaks) until steak reaches desired temperature, serve immediately while hot.

Steak Temperatures:

Rare – 110⁰ F – Cool Red Center

Medium Rare - 120⁰ F – Warm Red Center

Medium – 135⁰ F – Warmer Pink Center

Medium Well – 150⁰ F – Hot, Slightly Pink Center

Well Done - 170⁰ F – Hot, No Pink

Aligot Potato

Base:

2.5 lbs. Yukon Potatoes – Peeled

4 ounces Butter, softened

3 ounces Heavy Cream

1 ounce milk

To Finish:

2 ounces Gruyere Cheese, Shredded

2 ounces Swiss Cheese, Shredded

Directions:

Place peeled Yukon potatoes in a pot with water and bring to a boil. Cook potatoes until soft, about 45 minutes to an hour. Strain water from potatoes and transfer to a food mill (potato ricer) if available, otherwise you can place potatoes in a bowl and mash with a potato masher, fork, or whisk. Once mashed add to stand mixer with paddle attachment if available, otherwise keep in bowl and whisk in butter, milk, and heavy cream. Add back to a pot, whisking in Gruyere and Swiss cheese, add salt to desired taste and serve hot.

