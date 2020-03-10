This time of year, pumpkin flavors are all the rage. But this seasonal squash is also good for you. It's full of vitamins A, C and E. Pumpkin also has a good amount of potassium and fiber, making it not only delicious but healthy.
There are many ways to get creative with pumpkin this fall.
- Mix pureed pumpkin into Greek yogurt, cottage cheese or oatmeal.
- Stir ½ can of 100% canned pumpkin into your chili or hearty fall soups for extra creaminess and nutrition. This is also a great way to sneak in an extra fruit at dinner.
- Bake pumpkin muffins using only two ingredients for an easy after-school snack! Simply substitute 100% canned pumpkin for the oil and eggs in your favorite baking mix (ie: Spice Cake), and bake according to the box instructions. For a sweet bonus, add a handful of chocolate chips to the mix.
Aside from the actual pumpkin, the seeds, or pepitas, are healthy, too.
- Top plant-based source of iron, helping keep oxygen flowing and the body energized
- Good source of zinc, an essential trace mineral your immune system relies on to stay strong
- Rich in heart-healthy electrolytes like magnesium and potassium
- Protein powerhouse (8g protein in 1 oz serving) helping maintain a healthy weight
- Pepitas make a great nut-free alternative in holiday recipes!
Try out this recipe for Pumpkin Pancakes, courtesy of Hy-Vee, for a seasonal, delicious and healthy breakfast.
Recipe: Pumpkin Pancakes
Makes 12 – 14 pancakes
All you need:
- 2 cups of whole wheat flour (can use all-purpose or white whole wheat flour)
- 2 tsp baking powder
- ½ tsp salt
- 2 tsp pumpkin pie spice
- 2 tsp cinnamon
- 2 eggs
- 1 ½ cups skim milk
- 6 tbsp canned pumpkin
- ½ cup unsweetened applesauce
- 2 tsp vanilla
- ¼ cup honey (or sweetener of choice)
Optional toppings: 100% pure maple syrup, chopped pecans, pepitas, vanilla Greek yogurt, applesauce
All you do:
- In a medium bowl, combine flour, baking powder, salt, pumpkin pie spice and cinnamon.
- Stir in eggs, milk, canned pumpkin, unsweetened applesauce, vanilla and honey until combined.
- Heat griddle or pan to medium heat and lightly grease with unsalted butter, cooking spray or canola oil. Use a ¼ - 1/3 c measuring cup and scoop mixture onto griddle. Cook over medium heat for 2 – 4 minutes. Flip pancakes when surfaces are bubbling. Repeat with remaining batter.
- Serve with your favorite toppings. Enjoy!
Tip: Keep pancakes warm until serving by holding in a 200 degree oven.
For more recipes, visit www.hyvee.com.