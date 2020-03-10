Add some healthy and flavorful pumpkin to your pancakes for a seasonal breakfast.

This time of year, pumpkin flavors are all the rage. But this seasonal squash is also good for you. It's full of vitamins A, C and E. Pumpkin also has a good amount of potassium and fiber, making it not only delicious but healthy.

There are many ways to get creative with pumpkin this fall.

Mix pureed pumpkin into Greek yogurt, cottage cheese or oatmeal.

Stir ½ can of 100% canned pumpkin into your chili or hearty fall soups for extra creaminess and nutrition. This is also a great way to sneak in an extra fruit at dinner.

Bake pumpkin muffins using only two ingredients for an easy after-school snack! Simply substitute 100% canned pumpkin for the oil and eggs in your favorite baking mix (ie: Spice Cake), and bake according to the box instructions. For a sweet bonus, add a handful of chocolate chips to the mix.

Aside from the actual pumpkin, the seeds, or pepitas, are healthy, too.

Top plant-based source of iron, helping keep oxygen flowing and the body energized

Good source of zinc, an essential trace mineral your immune system relies on to stay strong

Rich in heart-healthy electrolytes like magnesium and potassium

Protein powerhouse (8g protein in 1 oz serving) helping maintain a healthy weight

Pepitas make a great nut-free alternative in holiday recipes!

Try out this recipe for Pumpkin Pancakes, courtesy of Hy-Vee, for a seasonal, delicious and healthy breakfast.

Recipe: Pumpkin Pancakes

Makes 12 – 14 pancakes

All you need:

2 cups of whole wheat flour (can use all-purpose or white whole wheat flour)

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

2 tsp pumpkin pie spice

2 tsp cinnamon

2 eggs

1 ½ cups skim milk

6 tbsp canned pumpkin

½ cup unsweetened applesauce

2 tsp vanilla

¼ cup honey (or sweetener of choice)

Optional toppings: 100% pure maple syrup, chopped pecans, pepitas, vanilla Greek yogurt, applesauce

All you do:

In a medium bowl, combine flour, baking powder, salt, pumpkin pie spice and cinnamon. Stir in eggs, milk, canned pumpkin, unsweetened applesauce, vanilla and honey until combined. Heat griddle or pan to medium heat and lightly grease with unsalted butter, cooking spray or canola oil. Use a ¼ - 1/3 c measuring cup and scoop mixture onto griddle. Cook over medium heat for 2 – 4 minutes. Flip pancakes when surfaces are bubbling. Repeat with remaining batter. Serve with your favorite toppings. Enjoy!

Tip: Keep pancakes warm until serving by holding in a 200 degree oven.