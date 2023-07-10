Cofounder and head distiller Matt Lange visited KARE 11's studios on Saturday to talk about what to expect when you visit his new craft cocktail bar and distillery.

MINNEAPOLIS — From mattresses to mixed drinks, King Coil is back in business.

Located on the site of the old King Coil mattress factory inside St. Paul's historic Vandalia Tower, King Coil Distillery is now officially up and running.

Cofounder and head distiller Matt Lange visited the KARE 11 studios on Saturday to talk about what to expect when you visit the new craft cocktail bar and distillery and to share the recipe for its signature cocktail, the Queen Coil.

If you'd like to learn more about King Coil and its offering of specialty cocktails from liqueurs made in-house, visit the business' website.

RECIPE: Queen Coil cocktail



Ingredients:

1.5oz London Dry

Gin 1oz Aperitivo

1oz Lemon Juice

.75 simple syrup

.75 oz Egg White

Angostura Bitters



Combine Gin, apperitivo, lemon juice, simple syrup and egg white into an ice-filled cocktail shaker.

Shake vigorously then strain into a chilled cocktail glass.

Top with three dashes of bitters.

