RECIPE: Red Rabbit's Sweet Corn Grilled Cheese

MINNEAPOLIS — Sweet corn season has arrived in Minnesota. Whether you enjoy it in a recipe or straight off the cob, it's a summer staple in many homes this time of year.
Chef Trevis Langley, culinary director at Red Rabbit, showed off several unique ways to add corn to the dinner table, including his recipe for Sweet Corn Grilled Cheese.
Sweet Corn Grilled Cheese
INGREDIENTS
- 2 slices sourdough bread
- 1 oz. Arugula & Pepita Pesto
- Arugula
- Garlic
- Fresh lemon juice
- Pumpkin seeds
- Basil
- Olive Oil
- Salt
- 4 oz. grilled cheese base
- 10 oz. Fontina cheese
- 10 oz. Mozzarella cheese
- 4 oz. shredded Cheddar cheese
- 3 oz. Calabrian Peppers (stemmed and diced)
- 4 cobs sweet corn
- 4 oz. Peppadews
- Mix all ingredients together
- 1 slice Yellow American Cheese (split in half)
- 1 oz. unsalted butter
- 1 tsp grated Parmesan Cheese
- Drizzle of Basil oil
DIRECTIONS
- Spread pesto on both sides of bread.
- Place 1 scoop of grilled cheese base on each slice of bread.
- Place melted butter down on griddle and then the assembled grilled cheese.
- Finish with 1/2 slice yellow American. Cook for 3 minutes until the bread is toasted and cheese begins to melt.
- Transfer to a pizza tray and finish in the pizza oven for 45 seconds to completely melt the cheese.
- Press bread together and slice sandwich in half.
- Place a cup of tomato basil soup on the side.
