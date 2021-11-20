x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
KARE11 Saturday

RECIPE: Roasted maple za'atar cauliflower

Kowalski’s Culinary Director Rachael Perron shares her recipe for roasted cauliflower.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Kowalski’s culinary director Rachael Perron shares her recipe for roasted cauliflower.

ROASTED MAPLE ZA'ATAR CAULIFLOWER

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 1 medium head cauliflower
  • 1 tbsp. Kowalski's Za'atar Seasoning
  • 1 ½ tsp. kosher salt
  • 1 tsp. ground turmeric
  • ¼ tsp. chipotle chile powder
  • 2 tbsp. Kowalski's Pure Maple Syrup
  • 1 tbsp. Kowalski's Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • Freshly ground Kowalski's Black Peppercorns, to taste
  • 2 tbsp. crumbled soft fresh goat cheese
  • 2 tbsp. pomegranate seeds
  • Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish

Process

Trim and remove core from cauliflower. Break or cut florets into bite-sized pieces. In a medium mixing bowl, toss florets with seasoning, salt, turmeric and chili powder. 

Drizzle with maple syrup and oil. Season with black pepper; toss to coat. Pour seasoned cauliflower onto a large rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper. 

Roast in a preheated 425° oven until cauliflower turns dark brown on the edges and is easily pierced with the tip of a paring knife (15-18 min.). Remove from oven; allow cauliflower to cool slightly (10-15 min.). 

Sprinkle with goat cheese and pomegranate seeds; garnish with fresh parsley. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Related Articles

In Other News

RECIPE: Roasted maple za'atar cauliflower