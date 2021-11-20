RECIPE: Roasted maple za'atar cauliflower

Kowalski’s Culinary Director Rachael Perron shares her recipe for roasted cauliflower.

ROASTED MAPLE ZA'ATAR CAULIFLOWER

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 medium head cauliflower

1 tbsp. Kowalski's Za'atar Seasoning

1 ½ tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. ground turmeric

¼ tsp. chipotle chile powder

2 tbsp. Kowalski's Pure Maple Syrup

1 tbsp. Kowalski's Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Freshly ground Kowalski's Black Peppercorns, to taste

2 tbsp. crumbled soft fresh goat cheese

2 tbsp. pomegranate seeds

Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish

Process

Trim and remove core from cauliflower. Break or cut florets into bite-sized pieces. In a medium mixing bowl, toss florets with seasoning, salt, turmeric and chili powder.

Drizzle with maple syrup and oil. Season with black pepper; toss to coat. Pour seasoned cauliflower onto a large rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Roast in a preheated 425° oven until cauliflower turns dark brown on the edges and is easily pierced with the tip of a paring knife (15-18 min.). Remove from oven; allow cauliflower to cool slightly (10-15 min.).