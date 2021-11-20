RECIPE: Roasted maple za'atar cauliflower

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Kowalski’s culinary director Rachael Perron shares her recipe for roasted cauliflower.
ROASTED MAPLE ZA'ATAR CAULIFLOWER
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1 medium head cauliflower
- 1 tbsp. Kowalski's Za'atar Seasoning
- 1 ½ tsp. kosher salt
- 1 tsp. ground turmeric
- ¼ tsp. chipotle chile powder
- 2 tbsp. Kowalski's Pure Maple Syrup
- 1 tbsp. Kowalski's Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Freshly ground Kowalski's Black Peppercorns, to taste
- 2 tbsp. crumbled soft fresh goat cheese
- 2 tbsp. pomegranate seeds
- Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish
Process
Trim and remove core from cauliflower. Break or cut florets into bite-sized pieces. In a medium mixing bowl, toss florets with seasoning, salt, turmeric and chili powder.
Drizzle with maple syrup and oil. Season with black pepper; toss to coat. Pour seasoned cauliflower onto a large rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
Roast in a preheated 425° oven until cauliflower turns dark brown on the edges and is easily pierced with the tip of a paring knife (15-18 min.). Remove from oven; allow cauliflower to cool slightly (10-15 min.).
Sprinkle with goat cheese and pomegranate seeds; garnish with fresh parsley. Serve warm or at room temperature.