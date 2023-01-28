Recipe: Seared salmon filet from Herbie's on the Park

Joe Ruhland is the Executive Chef and General Manager at restaurant and joined KARE 11 Saturday to share a recipe.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A perfect place to stop for lunch or dinner while you're out and about at the Winter Carnival in downtown St. Paul.

Joe Ruhland is the Executive Chef and General Manager at Herbies on the Park.

He joined KARE 11 Saturday to share a recipe.

Recipe: Seared Salmon filet with Sicilian white beans, roasted vegetables and citrus herb butter

(Feeds 4 guests)

For the salmon filet:

4 each 8 oz skin-off salmon filets

2 tbsp canola oil (or other neutral oil)

2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp black pepper

Lemon slices for garnish

Instructions: using a large sized sauté pan over medium heat, heat pan for 3 minutes, drizzle oil in pan, season both sides of filets with salt and pepper; place filets in pan and cook approximately 5 minutes per side or until meat starts to flake apart slightly.

For the Sicilian white beans:

2 cups great northern beans

2 tsp red pepper flakes

.5 cup lemon juice

1 whole shallot, minced

3 whole garlic cloves, peeled and minced

.5 cup fresh parsley, roughly chopped

.5 tbsp kosher salt

1 tsp black pepper

Instructions: pre-heat oven to 350F, combine all ingredients in a baking dish and bake for 45 minutes.

For the roasted vegetables:

2 lbs fresh green beans or asparagus, trimmed

1 pint fresh cherry tomatoes, halved

1 tbsp canola oil (or other neutral oil)

Instructions: pre-heat oven to 350F, combine all ingredients on a baking sheet and roast for 20 minutes.

For the citrus herb butter:

.5 stick unsalted butter, softened

Zest of 1 orange

Zest of 1 lemon

2 tbsp fresh parsley, roughly chopped

.5 tbsp kosher salt

Instructions: in a bowl combine ingredients and mix together thoroughly until well blended; serve on top of finished salmon filets.

