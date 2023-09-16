The Arboretum's new Culinary Lead for Adult Education shares a recipe full of ingredients grown in Minnesota.

Beth Fisher is a longtime local Twin Cities chef who is now the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum's new Culinary Lead for Adult Education.

Many people know Fisher from her work with Lucia's, Wise Acre Eatery, Thirty Bales, Rustica, French Meadow and most recently, Kruse Markit.

Rather than crafting menus for the Arboretum's cafe, Fisher is developing cooking classes for visitors at the Arboretum's new Myers Center, which has a new, high-tech kitchen classroom.

Fisher is using local ingredients, including University of Minnesota apples, such as the Honeycrisp from the Farm at the Arb, a culinary hub at the Arboretum.

U of M researchers David Bedford and Jim Luby were credited for inventing the Honeycrisp on Arboretum research grounds.

The cold-hardy tree was first introduced in 1991 and has become a worldwide sensation.

You can learn about the complex apple-breeding process at mnhardy.umn.edu/apples.

Recipe: Seared Smoked Sausage with Cabbage and Apples

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pound smoked sausage, sliced 1½ inches on the bias

1 medium onion, large diced

1 teaspoon salt

1 apple, cored and diced (Honeycrisp, Haralson or Zestar)

½ teaspoon caraway seeds, toasted

½ teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

4 cups cabbage, red or green, diced large

½ cup German-style beer, such as pilsner or hefeweizen

1 tablespoon prepared horseradish

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons butter

Prep all ingredients first for best results.

Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat.

Add the cut sausage and onions, cooking until well browned on all sides (about 5 minutes).

Reduce the heat to medium.

Add the cabbage, apples, caraway and thyme, stirring well to combine.

Cook for another 5-7 minutes, adding a little extra olive oil as needed, making sure the cabbage has cooked down slightly.

Add the beer to deglaze the pan, cooking for a few more minutes until the sauce is reduced and the alcohol has cooked off.

Put the butter, horseradish, apple cider vinegar in the pan and cook until the butter has melted.

Serve with crusty bread and grainy mustard (optional).

(Serves 4-6)

