RECIPE: Simply Perfect Mashed Potatoes

Craft the ideal Thanksgiving side dish with this potato recipe from Karl Benson at Cooks of Crocus Hill.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Thanksgiving dinner spread isn't complete without some delicious sides. Potatoes are among the trademarks on the Thanksgiving table. Karl Benson from Cooks of Crocus Hill shared his recipe for Simply Perfect Mashed Potatoes during an appearance on KARE 11 Saturday.

Simply Perfect Mashed Potatoes

Russet/Idaho potatoes - plan 1/3 cup mashed per person

Butter

Whipping Cream

Fine chopped chives

Salt & pepper

Peel and cut the potatoes into evenly-sized chunks, about an inch or so thick. Lay them into an appropriately sized pot. Pot should hold enough water to cover the potatoes by an inch. In order to assist with boil over, it’s a good idea to not fill over ¾, potatoes and water. Salt the water.

Boil the potatoes for about 10-12 minutes until a knife inserted in the middle of a potato goes in with almost no resistance. Carefully drain out all of the water.

While the potatoes are boiling, heat your butter, heavy in a second, small saucepan. Set aside until ready to use.

Pan-dry the potatoes gently on a low temp burner for about 1 minute to help cook off some of the remaining water in the pan and steam within the potatoes. Then remove the stockpot entirely from the heat.

Using a potato ricer, “rice” the potatoes. Once the potatoes have steamed a bit, press the cooked potatoes through the ricer, back into the cooking pot, or a heat resistant serving container. - If you need time, cover with foil, set on the back of your stove. Place into a warm oven for final warming before serving. – Otherwise, proceed to the next step.

When you are ready to serve the potatoes, re-heat the butter and cream mixture. Place about half of the liquid into the vessel with the riced potatoes. Stir gently with a wood spoon or spatula. Keep stirring and adding liquid until the potatoes have absorbed the cream/butter and reached your desired consistency. Do not over mix! Riced potatoes do not need to be mixed hard

Taste and season with salt, pepper and chopped chives.