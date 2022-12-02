Recipe for spicy baked Yucatan shrimp

In her first cookbook, Emily Maxson focuses on simple, healthy dishes that can be adaptable for people's personal dietary needs.

MINNEAPOLIS — With the launch of her very-first cookbook, Emily Maxson joined KARE11 Saturday to discuss her story of using food to help heal some of her medical issues.

In her book, Emily's Fresh Kitchen: Cook Your Way to Better Health, Maxson's recipes focus on simple, healthy dishes that can be adapted for various dietary needs.

Maxson is a trained chef and certified health coach, wrote her book for people with food sensitivities and means to help make a difference in their health through food. Her book has more than 100 recipes that are all gluten-free, and many are adaptable for Paleo and vegan diets.

The book can be preordered online now and is found here. Later this month, it will also be available on Amazon.

Spicy Baked Yucatan Shrimp

Prep time - 7 minutes

Cook time - 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

Gluten-free, grain-free, paleo, or specific carbohydrate diet friendly ingredients:

2 pounds of or 21 to 25 raw peeled and deveined shrimp

1/2 cup ghee

2 Tablespoons garlic, minced

3 to 4 teaspoons chili garlic sauce (Maxson recommends Yai's Thai brand since it doesn't have any added sugar.)

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

4 large limes, juiced

Fresh chopped cilantro for serving

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Arrange the shrimp in one layer in an oven-proof baking dish, with only the tails overlapping. In a medium saucepan, melt the ghee. Add the garlic, chili garlic sauce, salt and pepper and simmer for one minute. Pour the seasoned ghee over the shrimp. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until pink. Top with the fresh lime juice and cilantro.

