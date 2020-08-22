RECIPE: Spiralized Apple Crisp Breakfast Bowl

Apple season is almost upon us! It’s time for early harvest apples, including popular first-off-the-tree favorite, Rave, originally developed by the University of Minnesota.
Although "The Great Minnesota Get Together" won’t take place this year, you don’t have to miss out on a fair favorite – food-on-a-stick. Coborn’s registered dietitian Emily Parent showcases easy-to-prepare, delicious and healthy meal and snack ideas featuring Rave apples.
Spiralized Apple Crisp Breakfast Bowl
Yield: 2 servings
Ingredients
- 1 Rave apple, spiralized
- 1 Tbsp raisins
- 1 Tbsp water
- Pinch cinnamon
- 1/2 cup Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup granola
Instructions
- In a medium microwave-safe bowl, combine apples, raisins, water and cinnamon.
- Microwave bowl for 3 minutes.
- After apple mixture is cooked, split into two breakfast bowls.
- Top each bowl with Greek yogurt and granola.
Grilled Cheese Apple Skewers
Yield: 2-3 Skewers
Ingredients
- Your favorite grilled cheese sandwich
- Rave apple cut into 8-12 chunks.
Instructions
- Make your favorite grilled cheese sandwich however you like it best! (We recommend whole wheat bread as a flavor complement to the cheese and apples.)
- While the sandwich is cooking, cut a Rave apple into 8-12 chunks.
- Once the grilled cheese is lightly brown and cheese is melted through, transfer it to a cutting board and cut into 6 squares.
- Using skewers, alternate each sandwich square with 1-2 apple chunks. Enjoy!
Celebratemore.com, the Coborn’s recipe site, will have these and other Rave Apple recipes.