RECIPE: Spiralized Apple Crisp Breakfast Bowl

Emily Parent, registered dietitian for Coborn's, shares a few easy-to-make meal and snack ideas.

Apple season is almost upon us!  It’s time for early harvest apples, including popular first-off-the-tree favorite, Rave, originally developed by the University of Minnesota.

Although "The Great Minnesota Get Together" won’t take place this year, you don’t have to miss out on a fair favorite – food-on-a-stick. Coborn’s registered dietitian Emily Parent showcases easy-to-prepare, delicious and healthy meal and snack ideas featuring Rave apples.

Spiralized Apple Crisp Breakfast Bowl

Yield: 2 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 Rave apple, spiralized
  • 1 Tbsp raisins
  • 1 Tbsp water
  • Pinch cinnamon
  • 1/2 cup Greek yogurt
  • 1/4 cup granola

Instructions

  1. In a medium microwave-safe bowl, combine apples, raisins, water and cinnamon.
  2. Microwave bowl for 3 minutes.
  3. After apple mixture is cooked, split into two breakfast bowls.
  4. Top each bowl with Greek yogurt and granola.

Grilled Cheese Apple Skewers

Yield: 2-3 Skewers

Ingredients 

  • Your favorite grilled cheese sandwich
  • Rave apple cut into 8-12 chunks.

Instructions

  1. Make your favorite grilled cheese sandwich however you like it best! (We recommend whole wheat bread as a flavor complement to the cheese and apples.)
  2. While the sandwich is cooking, cut a Rave apple into 8-12 chunks.
  3. Once the grilled cheese is lightly brown and cheese is melted through, transfer it to a cutting board and cut into 6 squares.
  4. Using skewers, alternate each sandwich square with 1-2 apple chunks. Enjoy!

Celebratemore.com, the Coborn’s recipe site, will have these and other Rave Apple recipes.

