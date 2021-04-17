It’s a great time of year for kiwi, a superstar fruit for your health.
Kowalski’s Culinary Director, Rachael Perron, joined KARE11 from her home kitchen to talk about the nutritional benefits of kiwi and share a simple recipe that celebrates one of the best seasonal selections from the produce department.
Perron shared some of the nutritional benefits of kiwis:
- One kiwifruit provides all the vitamin C you need in a day.
- One medium fruit has as much potassium as half a banana. Potassium helps keep blood pressure in control, helps build strong bones, and helps your heart and brain stay strong.
- Many of us get too little vitamin K, which may be a risk factor for developing conditions associated with aging, including osteoporosis, atherosclerosis and osteoarthritis. One medium fruit has one-third of the vitamin K you should have in a day.
- Lutein is a phytonutrient that helps protect against age-related damage to eyesight. Kiwi has plenty of it.
- The skin of a kiwi is edible and a great source of fiber – three times what’s in the fruit – if you’re game!
SPRING KIWI CUPS
SERVES 4
- 4 Bistro Meringues dessert cups, from the Bakery Department
- 1 cup vanilla Greek yogurt
- 2 medium kiwi fruits, peeled and diced
- ½ pint raspberries
- Kowalski’s Pure Honey, to taste
- Garnish: Sugared Sliced Almonds, to taste
Fill each meringue cup with an equal amount of yogurt. Top with kiwi and raspberries; drizzle with honey and sprinkle with nuts. Serve immediately.
SUGARED SLICED ALMONDS
MAKES ABOUT 1 ½ CUPS
- 1 tbsp. Kowalski's Unsalted Butter
- 8 oz. sliced almonds
- ¼ cup sugar
Melt butter in a nonstick skillet over medium heat; add almonds and sugar. Cook, stirring frequently, until nuts are slightly browned (about 4 min.). Remove nuts from the pan to a parchment-lined baking sheet; spread out into a single layer to cool completely. Use immediately or store, loosely covered, for up to 3 days.
