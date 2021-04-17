x
RECIPE: Spring Kiwi Cups

Try this recipe from Kowalski Market's culinary director, which features nutrient-packed kiwi.
Credit: Pineapple studio - stock.adobe.com

It’s a great time of year for kiwi, a superstar fruit for your health. 

Kowalski’s Culinary Director, Rachael Perron, joined KARE11 from her home kitchen to talk about the nutritional benefits of kiwi and share a simple recipe that celebrates one of the best seasonal selections from the produce department.

Perron shared some of the nutritional benefits of kiwis:

  • One kiwifruit provides all the vitamin C you need in a day.
  • One medium fruit has as much potassium as half a banana. Potassium helps keep blood pressure in control, helps build strong bones, and helps your heart and brain stay strong. 
  • Many of us get too little vitamin K, which may be a risk factor for developing conditions associated with aging, including osteoporosis, atherosclerosis and osteoarthritis. One medium fruit has one-third of the vitamin K you should have in a day.
  • Lutein is a phytonutrient that helps protect against age-related damage to eyesight. Kiwi has plenty of it.
  • The skin of a kiwi is edible and a great source of fiber – three times what’s in the fruit – if you’re game!

SPRING KIWI CUPS

SERVES 4

  • 4 Bistro Meringues dessert cups, from the Bakery Department
  • 1 cup vanilla Greek yogurt
  • 2 medium kiwi fruits, peeled and diced
  • ½ pint raspberries
  • Kowalski’s Pure Honey, to taste
  • Garnish: Sugared Sliced Almonds, to taste

Fill each meringue cup with an equal amount of yogurt. Top with kiwi and raspberries; drizzle with honey and sprinkle with nuts. Serve immediately.

SUGARED SLICED ALMONDS

MAKES ABOUT 1 ½ CUPS

  • 1 tbsp. Kowalski's Unsalted Butter
  • 8 oz. sliced almonds
  • ¼ cup sugar

Melt butter in a nonstick skillet over medium heat; add almonds and sugar. Cook, stirring frequently, until nuts are slightly browned (about 4 min.). Remove nuts from the pan to a parchment-lined baking sheet; spread out into a single layer to cool completely. Use immediately or store, loosely covered, for up to 3 days.

You can find more recipes at www.kowalskis.com

