Try this recipe from Kowalski Market's culinary director, which features nutrient-packed kiwi.

It’s a great time of year for kiwi, a superstar fruit for your health.

Kowalski’s Culinary Director, Rachael Perron, joined KARE11 from her home kitchen to talk about the nutritional benefits of kiwi and share a simple recipe that celebrates one of the best seasonal selections from the produce department.

Perron shared some of the nutritional benefits of kiwis:

One kiwifruit provides all the vitamin C you need in a day.

you need in a day. One medium fruit has as much potassium as half a banana. Potassium helps keep blood pressure in control, helps build strong bones, and helps your heart and brain stay strong.

as half a banana. Potassium helps keep blood pressure in control, helps build strong bones, and helps your heart and brain stay strong. Many of us get too little vitamin K , which may be a risk factor for developing conditions associated with aging, including osteoporosis, atherosclerosis and osteoarthritis. One medium fruit has one-third of the vitamin K you should have in a day.

, which may be a risk factor for developing conditions associated with aging, including osteoporosis, atherosclerosis and osteoarthritis. One medium fruit has one-third of the vitamin K you should have in a day. Lutein is a phytonutrient that helps protect against age-related damage to eyesight. Kiwi has plenty of it.

is a phytonutrient that helps protect against age-related damage to eyesight. Kiwi has plenty of it. The skin of a kiwi is edible and a great source of fiber – three times what’s in the fruit – if you’re game!

SPRING KIWI CUPS

SERVES 4

4 Bistro Meringues dessert cups, from the Bakery Department

1 cup vanilla Greek yogurt

2 medium kiwi fruits, peeled and diced

½ pint raspberries

Kowalski’s Pure Honey, to taste

Garnish: Sugared Sliced Almonds, to taste

Fill each meringue cup with an equal amount of yogurt. Top with kiwi and raspberries; drizzle with honey and sprinkle with nuts. Serve immediately.

SUGARED SLICED ALMONDS

MAKES ABOUT 1 ½ CUPS

1 tbsp. Kowalski's Unsalted Butter

8 oz. sliced almonds

¼ cup sugar

Melt butter in a nonstick skillet over medium heat; add almonds and sugar. Cook, stirring frequently, until nuts are slightly browned (about 4 min.). Remove nuts from the pan to a parchment-lined baking sheet; spread out into a single layer to cool completely. Use immediately or store, loosely covered, for up to 3 days.