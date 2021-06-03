Hy-Vee's registered dietician talks about the health benefits of making soup at home.

If you're searching for a quick weeknight meal, try a bowl of soup. The process of making homemade soup is quicker and easier than you may think.

Hy-Vee registered dietician Melissa Jaeger provided KARE 11 with some tips for adapting a soup recipe to give it a nutritional boost.

Watch the Sodium A benefit of making your own soup – you can control the sodium level. Start with a low-sodium or no-salt-added broth. Add flavor with vegetables, spices and herbs. If you’re adding canned vegetables or beans, looks for ones with no salt added.

Pick Your Protein When in doubt, go with a classic like chicken. Consider alternatives to usual choices, like using chicken in chili. For a plant-based option, use fiber-rich beans or tofu.

Don’t Forget the Veggies Add veggies even if the recipe doesn’t call for them – this is a great way to use up veggies that are about to go bad. Another option – increase the amounts; for example, add 1 cup when the recipe calls for ½ cup. include a variety of colors to yield the most health benefits. Good options: carrots, celery, peppers, green beans, spinach, tomatoes, corn.

Dinner is Served Round out the meal with whole-grain bread or rolls fresh from the bakery. Check out March Seasons magazine for more soup recipes.



Here is a recipe for Texas-Style Chicken and Corn Soup:

Serves 6

All you need:

1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 (32 oz) container low sodium chicken broth or No Salt Added Chicken Broth

1 (16 oz) jar mild Texas Style Two Corn Salsa

1 (15 oz) can no-salt-added pinto beans, rinsed and drained

1 (10 oz) can diced tomatoes with green chilies

1 tbsp hot chili powder

2 tsp ground cumin

½ tsp ground oregano

¼ cup plain whole milk Greek yogurt

¼ cup finely chopped fresh cilantro

2 tbsp fresh lime juice

Desired toppers: lime slices, cilantro leaves and/or radish slices

All you do:

Place chicken and broth in soup pot. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 10 minutes or until cooked through (165°F). Remove chicken and shred. Reserve broth in pot; stir in salsa, beans, tomatoes, chili powder, cumin and oregano. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 10 minutes. Stir in chicken, yogurt, chopped cilantro and lime juice; heat through. Serve with lime slices, cilantro leaves and/or radish slices.