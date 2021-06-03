If you're searching for a quick weeknight meal, try a bowl of soup. The process of making homemade soup is quicker and easier than you may think.
Hy-Vee registered dietician Melissa Jaeger provided KARE 11 with some tips for adapting a soup recipe to give it a nutritional boost.
- Watch the Sodium
- A benefit of making your own soup – you can control the sodium level.
- Start with a low-sodium or no-salt-added broth.
- Add flavor with vegetables, spices and herbs.
- If you’re adding canned vegetables or beans, looks for ones with no salt added.
- Pick Your Protein
- When in doubt, go with a classic like chicken.
- Consider alternatives to usual choices, like using chicken in chili.
- For a plant-based option, use fiber-rich beans or tofu.
- Don’t Forget the Veggies
- Add veggies even if the recipe doesn’t call for them – this is a great way to use up veggies that are about to go bad.
- Another option – increase the amounts; for example, add 1 cup when the recipe calls for ½ cup.
- include a variety of colors to yield the most health benefits.
- Good options: carrots, celery, peppers, green beans, spinach, tomatoes, corn.
- Dinner is Served
- Round out the meal with whole-grain bread or rolls fresh from the bakery.
- Check out March Seasons magazine for more soup recipes.
Here is a recipe for Texas-Style Chicken and Corn Soup:
Serves 6
All you need:
- 1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1 (32 oz) container low sodium chicken broth or No Salt Added Chicken Broth
- 1 (16 oz) jar mild Texas Style Two Corn Salsa
- 1 (15 oz) can no-salt-added pinto beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 (10 oz) can diced tomatoes with green chilies
- 1 tbsp hot chili powder
- 2 tsp ground cumin
- ½ tsp ground oregano
- ¼ cup plain whole milk Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup finely chopped fresh cilantro
- 2 tbsp fresh lime juice
- Desired toppers: lime slices, cilantro leaves and/or radish slices
All you do:
- Place chicken and broth in soup pot. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 10 minutes or until cooked through (165°F). Remove chicken and shred. Reserve broth in pot; stir in salsa, beans, tomatoes, chili powder, cumin and oregano. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 10 minutes.
- Stir in chicken, yogurt, chopped cilantro and lime juice; heat through. Serve with lime slices, cilantro leaves and/or radish slices.
For more recipes, check out hy-vee.com.