x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

KARE11 Saturday

RECIPE: Texas-Style Chicken and Corn Soup

Hy-Vee's registered dietician talks about the health benefits of making soup at home.
Credit: Hy-Vee

If you're searching for a quick weeknight meal, try a bowl of soup. The process of making homemade soup is quicker and easier than you may think.

Hy-Vee registered dietician Melissa Jaeger provided KARE 11 with some tips for adapting a soup recipe to give it a nutritional boost.

  • Watch the Sodium  
    • A benefit of making your own soup – you can control the sodium level.
    • Start with a low-sodium or no-salt-added broth. 
    • Add flavor with vegetables, spices and herbs.
    • If you’re adding canned vegetables or beans, looks for ones with no salt added.
  • Pick Your Protein
    • When in doubt, go with a classic like chicken.
    • Consider alternatives to usual choices, like using chicken in chili.
    • For a plant-based option, use fiber-rich beans or tofu.
  • Don’t Forget the Veggies 
    • Add veggies even if the recipe doesn’t call for them – this is a great way to use up veggies that are about to go bad.
    • Another option – increase the amounts; for example, add 1 cup when the recipe calls for ½ cup.
    • include a variety of colors to yield the most health benefits.
    • Good options: carrots, celery, peppers, green beans, spinach, tomatoes, corn.
  • Dinner is Served 
    • Round out the meal with whole-grain bread or rolls fresh from the bakery.
    • Check out March Seasons magazine for more soup recipes.

Here is a recipe for Texas-Style Chicken and Corn Soup:

Serves 6

All you need: 

  • 1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • 1 (32 oz) container low sodium chicken broth or No Salt Added Chicken Broth
  • 1 (16 oz) jar  mild Texas Style Two Corn Salsa
  • 1 (15 oz) can no-salt-added pinto beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 (10 oz) can diced tomatoes with green chilies
  • 1 tbsp hot chili powder
  • 2 tsp ground cumin
  • ½ tsp ground oregano
  • ¼ cup plain whole milk Greek yogurt
  • ¼ cup finely chopped fresh cilantro
  • 2 tbsp fresh lime juice
  • Desired toppers: lime slices, cilantro leaves and/or radish slices

All you do: 

  1. Place chicken and broth in soup pot. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 10 minutes or until cooked through (165°F). Remove chicken and shred. Reserve broth in pot; stir in salsa, beans, tomatoes, chili powder, cumin and oregano. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 10 minutes.
  2. Stir in chicken, yogurt, chopped cilantro and lime juice; heat through. Serve with lime slices, cilantro leaves and/or radish slices.

For more recipes, check out hy-vee.com

Related Articles