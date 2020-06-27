Enjoy this creative and tasty Thai mango salad recipe.

Summer is in full bloom and so is salad season! Kowalski's Markets nutritionist shares a few salads that would be perfect for upcoming summer weekends.

Lettuce is a salad staple but you can switch up a salad by adding other greens as well.

Since it's peak season for fruits like mangoes, peaches and melons, you can add a punch of flavor with these bright fruits.

While being delicious, these salads are also rich in nutrients and can nourish your skin and eyes, two body parts that can be harmed by UV rays.

Here's a recipe for Thai Mango Salad.

1 lime

3 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp. pure honey

1 tsp. soy sauce or gluten-free tamari

- freshly ground black peppercorns, to taste

2 (10 oz.) pkgs. fresh spiralized mango (from the Prepared Produce Section)

½ cup peeled and seeded diced cucumber

½ cup matchstick-cut carrots

¼ cup roughly chopped roasted and salted peanuts, divided

½ oz. (approx.) fresh cilantro

- red Fresno pepper, stemmed, seeded and thinly sliced, to taste

DIRECTIONS