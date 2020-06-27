Summer is in full bloom and so is salad season! Kowalski's Markets nutritionist shares a few salads that would be perfect for upcoming summer weekends.
Lettuce is a salad staple but you can switch up a salad by adding other greens as well.
Since it's peak season for fruits like mangoes, peaches and melons, you can add a punch of flavor with these bright fruits.
While being delicious, these salads are also rich in nutrients and can nourish your skin and eyes, two body parts that can be harmed by UV rays.
Here's a recipe for Thai Mango Salad.
- 1 lime
- 3 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tsp. pure honey
- 1 tsp. soy sauce or gluten-free tamari
- - freshly ground black peppercorns, to taste
- 2 (10 oz.) pkgs. fresh spiralized mango (from the Prepared Produce Section)
- ½ cup peeled and seeded diced cucumber
- ½ cup matchstick-cut carrots
- ¼ cup roughly chopped roasted and salted peanuts, divided
- ½ oz. (approx.) fresh cilantro
- - red Fresno pepper, stemmed, seeded and thinly sliced, to taste
DIRECTIONS
Use a microplane to remove 1 ½ tsp. zest from the lime; place zest in a medium mixing or salad bowl. Cut lime in half; squeeze 2 tbsp. juice into the bowl with the zest. Whisk in oil, honey and soy sauce until blended; season with pepper to taste. Add mango, cucumber, carrots and most of the peanuts to the bowl; toss to coat. Divide salad among 4 serving dishes; top with cilantro and peppers. Garnish with remaining peanuts.
