RECIPE: The Reuben Pasty from Potter's Pasties & Pies

MINNEAPOLIS — When you think of British food you might imagine Yorkshire pudding, spotted dick, or shepherd's pie but perhaps one of the tastiest bites is the Cornish pasty. It is kind of like a pot pie with meat and veggies in a pie crust but you can also eat it like a sandwich.

Alec Duncan, the creator of Potter's Pasties and Pies, joined KARE 11 Saturday to share a recipe.

Potter's Pasties & Pies is located at 1820 Como Ave SE in Minneapolis. And keep an eye out for their Union Jack food trucks that can be found at breweries, festivals and special events around town.

Reuben Pasty recipe:

Pasty Dough Recipe

Reuben Filling

1 cup Braised Corned beef

1 cup Swiss Cheese (grated)

¾ cup Sauerkraut (strained)

Thousand Island dressing.

Place in a bowl corned beef, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut. Stir together until thoroughly mixed.

Braised Corned Beef

Ingredients

3.5-5 lbs corned beef (raw)

8 cups beef stock/ veg stock

½ granulated sugar

¼ apple cider vinegar

½ cup pickling spice (buzzed)

3 tbsp salt

Method

Pour the stock/ water into a stock pot. Put the rest of the ingredients into a stock pot. Put on medium-high heat and bring to a boil. Preheat oven to 225F. Place the meat in a deep roasting pan making sure the meat does not touch any sides of the pan or stick out of the top (one deep enough to hold the braising fluid). Once the braising fluid has boiled, allow it to cool to at least room temp. Pour the fluid into the roasting pan with the corned beef. Cover the pan with foil and place in the oven. Bake for 6-9 hours (or until tender and falling apart).

Once done, take the meat out of the roasting pan and strain braising fluid. Add a little bit of fluid to the meat to help keep it moist and allow to cool.

Thousand Island Dressing:

Ingredients:

1 cup mayonnaise

½ cup ketchup

3 tablespoons dill pickles diced small

3 tablespoons dill pickle juice

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1tsp red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 tsp dried basil

½ tsp fresh ground black pepper

½ tsp salt

Method

Pour the ingredients into a bowl and mix well until thoroughly combined.

Making/ Rolling the pasty.

Take 6-7 ounces of dough and roll it out into a large oblong oval. Place 1 cup of the Reuben filling in the middle. Pull the top of the oblong edge over the filling and down to meet the bottom edge. Take your fingers and push around the edge sealing the two sides together (don’t allow too much air in with the filling). Twist and crimp the edge until you have a nice braid along the edge of the pasty. Feel free to search youtube for pasty crimping videos, as the technique takes a bit of practice.

Baking the pasty:

Step 1:

Spray nonstick baking spray on a baking sheet. Place pasty on the baking sheet. Bake for 15 mins at 425F, remove from oven.

Step 2:

Turn oven temp up to 450F. Let cool for a few minutes. Brush egg wash on pasty, and place back in oven for another 6-8 minutes, or until golden brown.

If you wish to save the pasty for baking and eating later, then only complete step one. Then cool and refrigerate or freeze the pasty for later (if you freeze, thaw completely first before baking). To finish baking later, follow step two.

