Try this curry recipe from celebrity chef Daniel Green.

Cooking at home doesn't have to mean boring meals or frozen dinners. It can be something you look forward to.

Daniel Green is a world traveler and celebrity chef known for his nutritious take on famous dishes from across the globe. He brings the best of the world to any kitchen with practical, easy to follow recipes.

Green shared a recipe with KARE11 for Vegan Indian Curry with Chickpeas and Spinach.

Serves 4

1 head of cauliflower broken into florets

1 can chickpeas drained

1 large onion, chopped

1 cup firm tofu cubed

3 clove’s garlic, crushed

1 inch cube ginger grated

1 tablespoon ground coriander

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon garam masala

1 tablespoon chili powder (or more to taste)

400ml (1 can) Coconut milk

Handful fresh cilantro

Cook cauliflower florets in a little boiling water for about 5 minutes and then drain.

Cook the onion on a high heat in a pan with a little olive oil for 3-4 minutes Add garlic and ginger. Cook for another minute.

Stir in the spices and add the coconut milk. Bring to a boil, then stir in the cauliflower and chickpeas.

Lower heat, cover pan and cook for about 5 minutes on a low heat, add the tofu, stir in and serve with fresh coriander.