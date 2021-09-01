Local MasterChef Junior contestant shares recipes.

Ariana Feygin, 16, is a chef, philanthropist, food content creator, and Minnesota's first and only contestant on MasterChef Junior with Gordon Ramsay.

She is committed to continuing her growth and development as a chef and has trained with the culinary teams at well-known restaurants across the country such as the French Laundry, Spoon and Stable, and 6Smith.

Since competing on the show, Ariana has launched several entrepreneurial and philanthropic initiatives including an initiative to help restaurants introduce more creative and health-conscious dishes to their kids menus, a private dining experience which she auctions off at charity events, and more recently, sharing creative recipes with her following of almost two million on social media.

She helped raise over $500,000 in support of many important causes such as pediatric cancer, juvenile diabetes, congenital heart disease, cystic fibrosis, world hunger, and many others.

Ariana strives to bring positivity to her fans during difficult times and would like to be seen as a positive role model.

Ariana's recipe for candy-coated strawberry tanghulu is below. It's one of her most viral videos!

½ cup sugar

¼ cup water

strawberries

wooden skewers

small saucepan

1. Bring sugar and water to a simmer over high heat. Once golden brown, dip strawberries in using skewers to coat.

2. Allow sugar a few seconds to harden, and enjoy a yummy, crunchy, candy-coated, snack!