RECIPES: Cooking with squash this autumn

Chef and squash expert Jenny Thull shared two tasty squash recipes on KARE 11 Saturday.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Fall is the season for squash.

Whether it's butternut, spaghetti, or acorn, the options are endless if you know what to look for.

Sweet Dumpling Squash Tart with Fried Sage

1 sheet of frozen puff pastry, thawed (from a 17.3-ounce package)

1 large egg beaten with 1 teaspoon water

12 1/8"-thick rounds Sweet Dumpling Squash

Kosher salt

1/4 cup honey

1 thinly sliced Fresno, jalapeño, or red Thai chile

3 tablespoons olive oil

12 fresh sage leaves

1/4 cup shaved Parmesan

Black pepper

Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Gently roll out 1 sheet of frozen puff pastry, thawed (from a 17.3-ounce package) on a lightly floured surface to a 10" square (just enough to even out). Transfer to prepared sheet.

Brush pastry with 1 large egg beaten with 1 teaspoon water. Arrange twelve 1/8"-thick rounds Sweet Dumpling squash over pastry, overlapping as needed and leaving a 1/2" border. Place another sheet of parchment paper over squash. Set another large rimmed baking sheet over the tart. (This will weigh down the pastry dough and steam the squash slices.)

Bake until bottom of pastry begins to brown and top begins to puff, about 10 minutes.

Remove top baking sheet and discard top sheet of parchment paper. Brush squash slices with 1 tablespoon olive oil and season with kosher salt. Return tart, uncovered, to oven and bake until pastry is deep golden brown and cooked through, 25-30 minutes longer.

Meanwhile, combine 1/4 cup honey, 1 thinly sliced Fresno, jalapeño, or red Thai chile, and 2 tablespoons water in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat (add another thinly sliced chile if more heat is desired). Boil until thickened slightly and syrupy, about 6 minutes.

Line a plate with paper towels. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a small skillet until just beginning to smoke. Add 12 fresh sage leaves; fry until crisp, about 30 seconds. Transfer to paper towels to drain.

Slice tart. Arrange 1/4 cup shaved Parmesan on top; drizzle with chile-infused honey. Garnish with fried sage leaves and a few grinds of black pepper.

Makes 8 servings.

Banana Squash Soup with Coconut Milk and Curry

2 lbs banana squash, peeled, seeded, diced into ½ inch cubes (approximately 6 cups), roasted or sauteed

2 teaspoons butter

1 large onion, chopped

2 teaspoon yellow curry powder (I make mine homemade, but Penzey’s Spices has a delicious one!)

4 cups chicken stock (or vegetable if preferred)

1 can Coconut milk, light

¼ cup Cilantro, freshly chopped

Roasted pumpkin seeds

In a tablespoon of olive oil saute onion until softened about 5 minutes.

Add curry powder and cook for a minute, making sure to scrape up any browned bits.

Add stock, squash and a teaspoon of salt and simmer for 30-40 minutes.

Use and immersion blender to blend smooth. Add coconut milk.