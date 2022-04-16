Recipes: Scrambled eggs Florentine and spinach artichoke quesadillas

Enjoy National Wear your Pajamas to Work Day with recipes and PJs from Kowalski's Market.

MINNEAPOLIS — With National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day here, Rachael Perron from Kowalski's Market joined KARE 11 to share some recipes and PJ sets that people can enjoy for the holiday.

Scrambled Eggs Florentine Recipe

Serves Four

Ingredients

8 oz. loaf artisan French or roasted garlic bread (from the Artisan Bread Table), sliced ½" thick

Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil, for brushing the bread

1 tsp. kosher salt, plus more for seasoning the bread

¼ tsp. freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns, plus more for seasoning the bread

2 cloves of garlic peeled

5 tbsp. Kowalski’s Unsalted Butter

5 oz. frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed very dry

10 Kowalski’s Large Organic Eggs, beaten

5 oz. Kowalski’s Chive & Onion Cream Cheese Spread

Snipped chives for garnish

Directions

Arrange bread on a baking sheet; brush liberally on both sides with oil. Season bread to taste with salt and pepper; bake in a preheated 425° oven until crisp and lightly darkened on the outside but slightly soft on the inside (about 15 min.).

Remove crostini from the oven; rub crisp edges and surface with garlic cloves. Set crostini aside to cool slightly.

In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add spinach; cook until hot. Add eggs, 1 tsp. salt and ¼ tsp. pepper; reduce heat to medium-low.

Serve immediately.





Perfect-bite Spinach Artichoke Quesadillas Recipe

Serves Eight

Ingredients

16 oz. Kowalski's Artichoke Dip (from the Deli Grab & Go Case)

8 (12") Kowalski's Flour Tortillas

6 cups (approx.) fresh baby spinach, divided

1 cup shredded Kowalski's Parmesan Cheese, divided

7 oz. jar sun-dried tomatoes in oil (such as Alessi brand), cut into thin strips, divided

Directions

Scoop artichoke dip into a medium microwave-safe dish; microwave on high until warm (about 90 sec.), stirring halfway through.

On a clean work surface, use a knife or pizza wheel to cut a slit halfway up the center of a tortilla (imagine the tortilla is a clock face; cut from 6 o'clock to the center of the clock).

Envisioning the tortilla as having 4 quadrants, divide approx. ¼ cup artichoke dip between the bottom left and top right quadrants. In one of the remaining quadrants, add approx. ⅛ of the spinach; add ⅛ of each of the Parmesan and tomatoes to the other.

Gently fold the bottom left quadrant up over the top left quadrant; fold the bottom right quadrant up over the top right quadrant. Fold the two remaining quadrants together. Should have one wedge-shaped piece with four layers.

Repeat with the remaining ingredients until you have eight pieces.

Transfer quesadilla wedges to a nonstick grill pan or griddle; cook over medium-high heat until cheese melts and tortillas are golden and crispy, turning 1-2 times (about 5 min. total).

Remove from pan; let rest for 2 min. before serving.

