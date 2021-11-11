RECIPES: Turkey Hash from Lunds & Byerlys

This recipe combines leftover turkey with fresh veggies and bold seasonings to create a truly comforting and hearty dish

MINNEAPOLIS — Thanksgiving is just around the corner and we’re already talking turkey!

Lunds & Byerlys Executive Chef Michael Selby has a savory, satisfying recipe for a turkey hash that is equal parts quick, easy and versatile.

This recipe combines leftover turkey – or your preferred protein – with fresh veggies and bold seasonings to create a truly comforting, hearty dish that can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

For this recipe and many more, visit LUNDSandBYERLYS.com.

Turkey Hash

Start by dicing 4 potatoes. Boil them for 6-8 minutes and drain. Next, in a medium oven-safe skillet heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium high heat. Add chopped onion and sauté until tender.

Add potatoes to pan, along with Lunds & Byerlys Cajun Seasoning to taste. Add shredded or chopped cooked turkey and cook until meat is warm.