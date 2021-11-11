RECIPES: Turkey Hash from Lunds & Byerlys

MINNEAPOLIS — Thanksgiving is just around the corner and we’re already talking turkey!
Lunds & Byerlys Executive Chef Michael Selby has a savory, satisfying recipe for a turkey hash that is equal parts quick, easy and versatile.
This recipe combines leftover turkey – or your preferred protein – with fresh veggies and bold seasonings to create a truly comforting, hearty dish that can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
For this recipe and many more, visit LUNDSandBYERLYS.com.
Turkey Hash
Start by dicing 4 potatoes. Boil them for 6-8 minutes and drain. Next, in a medium oven-safe skillet heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium high heat. Add chopped onion and sauté until tender.
Add potatoes to pan, along with Lunds & Byerlys Cajun Seasoning to taste. Add shredded or chopped cooked turkey and cook until meat is warm.
Top the skillet with shredded pepper jack cheese. Broil until cheese is bubbly. Serve with eggs made to order!