RecruitABLE is a job board specifically made to connect people with disabilities to jobs that will fit their unique skill set.

It was created by a brother and sister team. Ben Hernes is a senior at Bethel University studying business, economics and finance, and his sister, Anna Substad, is a Bethel University graduate and current nurse at Children's Hospital.

Both siblings are passionate advocates for those with intellectual or developmental disabilities (IDD).They have an aunt with Down syndrome and have been very involved with Special Olympics and similar programs.

The team also consists of several advisers from the Bethel BUILD program, as well as the marketing director at The Arc Minnesota, which provides information and support to people with disabilities.

RecruitABLE gives employers access to curated job candidates and a place to post jobs that someone with a disability could excel in.

Often employers want to hire people with disabilities but lack access to the labor pool or are uncomfortable asking applicants about their disabilities.

It also gives individuals with IDD the opportunity to create a LinkedIn-esque profile tailored toward the skills and personalities of people with disabilities. This includes:

Automated video interview

Photos/Videos of candidate working

Curated questions including interests, strengths, & “superpowers” to reveal more about the person

References & Recommendations

RecruitABLE is just getting started. It was selected as a winner of the 2020 Destination Medical Center Assistive Tech Challenge Virtual Pitch Competition.The team was given some money to get the program going.

It will be co-housed and co-maintained by The Arc Minnesota.