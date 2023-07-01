Restore Hyper Wellness center opens in Minnetonka

Kyle Erickson joined KARE 11 Saturday to talk about everything wellness.

MINNETONKA, Minn. — There's been a movement in health and wellness toward specialized services like cryotherapy, infrared saunas and IV drip therapy, and boutique wellness centers that offer singular services have been popping up all over the country.

But a new health and specialist services center in Minnetonka offers all of those, and more... it's called Restore Hyper Wellness.

Kyle Erickson, the manager at Restore Hyper Wellness, joined KARE 11 Saturday to talk about the center's mission and offerings.

The new Restore is located at 1700 Plymouth Rd., Suite B. in Minnetonka.

