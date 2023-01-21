Revamped menu at Gold Nugget Tavern and Grille

Chef Andres Garcia and Bartender Julieta Chaffee joined KARE 11 Saturday to offer a taste.

MINNETONKA, Minn. — The Gold Nugget Tavern and Grille has been a neighborhood staple in Minnetonka for 40 years.

But now the restaurant is under new ownership, and they have revamped the menu.

Chef Andres Garcia and Bartender Julieta Chaffee joined KARE 11 Saturday to offer a taste of the new offerings.

Recipe: Steak burger

2.5 lbs. Ground beef

2 lbs. Flank steak ground

1/2 Yellow onion thinly diced

1/2 Red pepper thinly diced

2 Eggs

1/2 cup Panko

2 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

2 tbsp. Parsley chopped

1 tbsp. Onion powder

1 tbsp. Garlic powder

1 tsp. Kosher salt

1 tsp. Black pepper ground

Directions:

Ground up the flank steak and mix with ground beef.

In a big bowl add ground beef and flank steak.

Mix in yellow onion and red pepper.

Add Egg and Panko, mix together.

Add Worcestershire, parsley, onion powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper.

Mix together.