Minnesota Monthly's Rhythm & Brews at CHS Field

ST PAUL, Minn — There are so many fall events and activities to enjoy this time of year and here's one for music lovers.

Minnesota Monthly's Rhythm and Brews is Saturday, Sept. 30 at CHS field from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Arthur Morrissey with Minnesota Monthly joined KARE 11 News Saturday to talk about the upcoming live music and beverage sampling event. It will feature over a hundred different beverages, artists, games, and of course, live music.

Mae Simpson, Amateur and Oak & the Woods are scheduled to perform at this year's Rhythm & Brews.

Tickets are $40 in advance online or $45 at the door with proceeds benefiting the St. Paul Fire Foundation.

Must be 21+ to enter.

Street and lot parking is available.

