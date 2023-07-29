Getting fired up for Rib Fest at Mystic Lake Casino

Rock icons Rick Springfield and Tommy Tutone will perform on Saturday.

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — The Great Midwest Rib Fest, a weekend full of barbecue and free live music, is happening this weekend at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel.

At this three-day outdoor festival, 10 of the nation's top pitmasters will compete for thousands of dollars in prizes.

The event is from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, and includes free outdoor concerts.

Rock icons Rick Springfield and Tommy Tutone will perform on Saturday.

Jon Bigalk, the owner and pitmaster of Just North of Memphis BBQ & Catering from Clearwater, Minnesota, is one of the competitors. He stopped by KARE 11 to demonstrate their Memphis-style barbeque, made with signature dry-rubbed ribs and three award-winning sauces.

Attendees can purchase ribs and vote for the "Best of the Fest" people's choice award.

Prizes will be awarded on Saturday afternoon.

Sides, desserts and beverages will be available for purchase.

The Great Midwest Rib Fest World Rib Eating Championship will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday on the promotions stage.