Ron Schara revisits favorite tales from a career in the great outdoors in a new book

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — For decades, Ron Schara came into our homes on Sunday nights on KARE 11 with "Minnesota Bound," telling our state's stories of the great outdoors.
Over time, he's written a few books including fishing guides and a game cookbook.
Now he's sharing some of the highlights of his long career in a new book: "Ron Schara's Minnesota: Mostly True Tales of a Life Outdoors."
"In this collection, Schara gathers favorite stories from fifty-plus years of celebrating opportunities found in natural environments," reads the publisher's description of the book. "He relates childhood lessons on hunting safety and treasured memories of summer days at the creek. He champions preserving midwestern landscapes—to the benefit of hunters and fishers, yes, but more importantly for protecting wild habitats so that the grandchildren of today’s outdoor enthusiasts might also experience the woods at daybreak, the pristine trout stream, the prolific prairie. In these 'mostly true tales,' Schara offers wisdom from the tree stand and tells of others’ record-breaking achievements. He invites readers to join him in this life out of doors—and maybe to see their own adventures in a new light."
"Ron Schara's Minnesota: Mostly True Tales of a Life Outdoors" is published by Minnesota Historical Society Press, and can be found anywhere books are sold.