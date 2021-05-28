Ron Schara revisits favorite tales from a career in the great outdoors in a new book

"In this collection, Schara gathers favorite stories from fifty-plus years of celebrating opportunities found in natural environments," reads the publisher's description of the book. "He relates childhood lessons on hunting safety and treasured memories of summer days at the creek. He champions preserving midwestern landscapes—to the benefit of hunters and fishers, yes, but more importantly for protecting wild habitats so that the grandchildren of today’s outdoor enthusiasts might also experience the woods at daybreak, the pristine trout stream, the prolific prairie. In these 'mostly true tales,' Schara offers wisdom from the tree stand and tells of others’ record-breaking achievements. He invites readers to join him in this life out of doors—and maybe to see their own adventures in a new light."