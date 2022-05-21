Roots for the Home Team's 10th season

The nonprofit helps local youth nourish their bodies and their futures by teaching them everything from gardening and nutrition to entrepreneurial skills.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

Maybe you've seen this salad cart at a Twins Game.

Roots for the Home Team is starting it's 10th season at Target field and it's a powerful youth development that's helping teens to create the future they want.

Roots for the Home Team's mission is to help local teens grow vegetables, create recipes with local chefs, and teach them to market and sell their dishes.

Chef Jametta Raspberry and Adora Thao visit KARE 11 News Saturday to make one of their fantastic salads.

BEE STING SALAD with LEMON & HONEY SPICE DRESSING

Makes 8 (1-cup) servings

SALAD INGREDIENTS

2 cups whole kernel corn, sliced from cob or frozen and thawed

1 Tbsp vegetable oil

¼ tsp chili powder

Salt and pepper to taste

¾ cup uncooked black rice

1 (15-oz.) can black beans, rinsed, drained

1 ½ cups chopped fresh pineapple (or canned tidbits in juice, drained)

1 medium black radish, cut into matchsticks

1 medium yellow bell pepper, cut into matchsticks

8 cups mixed salad greens

DRESSING INGREDIENTS

½ cup plain kefir

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

2 Tbsp honey

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp Asian 5-spice seasoning

½ tsp coarse salt

½ tsp ground pepper

1 clove garlic, coarsely chopped

¼ cup vegetable oil

TOPPERS

Jarred chili crisp

Blue and/or yellow corn tortilla chips

DIRECTIONS

1. Heat oven to 400˚F. Toss corn in small bowl with oil, chili powder, salt, and pepper. Spread on parchment-lined baking sheet. Roast for 20 to 25 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until lightly browned. Let cool.

2. Meanwhile, cook rice according to package directions. Let cool.

3. In a large bowl, mix black beans, pineapple, radish, and bell pepper. Add rice and corn.

4. To make the dressing, process all the ingredients except oil in blender until smooth. With the blender running, slowly pour in vegetable oil, processing until thick and smooth.

5. Stir half the dressing into the salad mix; toss to coat. Arrange salad greens on plates. Spoon salad mixture on top; drizzle with remaining dressing. Spoon some chili crisp on top and garnish with chips

RECIPE BY URBAN ROOTS YOUTH CHEF COACH: BERTRAND WEBER, MPS CULINARY & WELLNESS SERVICES