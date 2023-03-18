ROSEMOUNT, Minn. — The 7th annual Rosemount Writers Festival and Book Fair is happening Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Steeple Center, located at 14375 South Robert Trail.

He talked with KARE 11 Saturday about his writing career and those of others, why writers feel compelled to write, how they can disseminate their stories to others in today's market, and what role readers play in the process.