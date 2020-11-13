The pandemic hasn’t stopped the surge of animals in need of care, homes and love.

Ruff Start Rescue is a nonprofit animal rescue located in Princeton, Minnesota. Like many other nonprofits, they've needed to work harder this year to raise the funds needed to continue with their important work.

The pandemic hasn’t stopped the surge of animals in need of care, homes and love. Ruff Start Rescue continues to answer the call to save and relocate dogs and cats to local families.

As a nonprofit, Ruff Start Rescue depends on money raised through events like Give to the Max Day. This year, Give to the Max Day is on Nov. 19.

Ruff Start Rescue has a goal of raising $100,000 during the annual fundraising day. To put that into perspective, Ruff Start Rescue spends $500,000 each year on veterinary expenses for its animals.

The organization has a lot planned for Give to the Max Day on Nov. 19, including:

LIVE surgery (on Facebook) from Ruff Start Rescue’s surgery center. Viewers can see first-hand how the organization is helping provide critical care to animals in need.

LIVE Puppy Party on Facebook. Think Puppy Bowl… but local, adoptable young dogs!

LIVE Kitty Party on Facebook. More furry adorableness.

The amazing stories from Ruff Start Rescue are endless, as is the need for support from the community. Learn more by following Ruff Start Rescue on Facebook, or visit ruffstartrescue.org.