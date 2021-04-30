Safari North Wildlife Park is opening on May 8 with some new attractions.

Safari North Wildlife Park is located in Brainerd and was founded in 2014 by husband and wife Kevin and Kelly Vogel. Together the two have more than 50 years of combined experience in the field of exotic animals.

Prior to opening the park, the couple spent 20 years traveling the Midwest with their petting zoos, camel rides, pony rides, pig races and wildlife education shows.

The park features more than 150 species from six continents and gives guests an up-close look at species specific to Africa in its new exhibit titled: Expedition Safari.

Animals featured include lions, hyenas, monkeys, zebras, wildebeest, ostrich, eland, buffalo and more. Also new this year is a locomotive train guests can ride through the new Expedition Safari exhibit.

The park will also offer carnival rides this year.

Safari North Wildlife Park opens for the season on May 8 and will remain open through Oct. 3. Its hours are 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily.

Tickets are $12.99 plus tax for ages 2-12 and $17.99 plus tax for ages 13 and up.