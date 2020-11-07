Learn how to make an easy summer appetizer featuring grilled seafood.

Grilling is a sure sign of summer. If you want something different than standard hot dogs and burgers, try grilling some seafood.

Hy-Vee has a responsible choice seafood program in which labels are put on seafood to indicate it's from sources that can maintain or increase production in the long-term without jeopardizing the environment or other marine life.

Recipe:

Grilled Shrimp and Pineapple Salsa

Serves 12

All you need:

8 oz. medium shrimp, peeled, deveined

½ cup chopped red onion

½ cup chopped fresh pineapple

1 jalapeno pepper, finely chopped*

¼ cup fresh lime juice

¼ cup finely chopped cilantro

Salt, to taste

olive oil, optional

Beanitos chips, optional (for dipping)

All you do:

1. Prepare a charcoal or gas grill for direct grilling over medium-high heat. Coat the inside of a grill basket with nonstick cooking spray.

2. In prepared basket, grill shrimp for 4 minutes or until shrimp are opaque, turning once. Cool slightly. Chop shrimp; set aside.

3. In a large bowl, combine red onion, pineapple, jalapeño, lime juice, cilantro and shrimp. Season with salt. If desired, drizzle with olive oil. Cover and chill at least 30 minutes or up to 1 day before serving. Serve with chips, if desired.

*Note: Chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn skin and eyes. When working with chile peppers, wear protective gloves.

Health benefits of pineapple:

Pineapple offers a great source of vitamin C, which is key for promoting a healthy immune system.

Vitamin C also aids in iron absorption and acts in the body like an antioxidant, helping us feel our best.

Pineapple also provides manganese, which promotes healthy skin, plays a role in bone formation, and can even help manage blood sugar.

Smelling the bottom of pineapple is one way to help check on ripeness. Ripe pineapple will typically smell slightly sweet on the bottom.

The ideal time for getting fresh pineapple from the produce department is March – July, during its peak season. Enjoy pineapple this month while it’s still at its freshest!