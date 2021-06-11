Scheels Ladies Night to preview latest winter fashions

Proceeds from the event go to Hope Chest for Breast Cancer Foundation.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — As temperatures start to dip, many are looking for ways to freshen up their look with some of the more fashionable -- and comfortable -- new fall and winter styles.

On Sunday, Nov. 7, Scheel's in Eden Prairie will give women the perfect opportunity to do just that as the store hosts its first-ever Ladies Night event. The now sold-out event will give attendees an exclusive after-hours evening filled with fashion, friends, great deals, giveaways and prizes from some of the top brands.

Proceeds from the event go to Hope Chest for Breast Cancer Foundation. Scheels is expected to donate in the neighborhood of $5,000 from the proceeds of ticket sales. Each attendee will also receive a $10 gift card to Scheel's.