SCORE! Hiway Hockey Kids4Kids skaters raise money for Gillette Children's patients

The program encourages youth hockey teams to help their counterparts who are unable to play due to medical conditions, rare diseases and traumatic injuries.

MINNEAPOLIS — It can be hard to drum it into the head of a dedicated youth athlete that there are things bigger than the game.

Hiway Hockey Kids4Kids is helping in that department. The program enlists youth hockey teams from around Minnesota in the drive to raise money for their peers who are unable to play due to complex medical conditions, rare diseases or traumatic injury.

The goal is to teach young skaters the power and joy of community service, while raising funds for an important purpose.

In the four years since the inception of Hiway Hockey Kids4Kids, the program has raised over $75,000 for the young patients at Gillette Children’s. One team that raises at least $500 will be selected at random to win a team party in a suite at a Minnesota Wild game hosted by Wild defenseman Matt Dumba.

Not only that, every member of any team that raises $500 or more will receive a customized Wild-branded cap and all those who participate will be invited to a skating party at the Xcel Energy Center.