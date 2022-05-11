Seasonal salads with Chef Ann Kim

She might be known for her pizza, but Chef Ann Kim is teaming up with Sweetgreen on a new menu item that's packed full of peak-season ingredients.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Who said salads are just for summer?!

Ann Kim, the chef and owner of Pizzeria Lola, Hello Pizza, Young Joni, Hai Hai and Sooki & Mimi, stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to talk about her new partnership with salad restaurant Sweetgreen and share her tips for making a great seasonal salad.

The "Chef Ann Kim Bowl" is packed with delicious ingredients, like arugula, wild rice, steelhead trout and crunchy veggies.

You can try the Chef Ann Kim Bowl at the following Sweetgreen locations:

North Loop: 212 N 3rd Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401

212 N 3rd Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401 Edina : 3545 Galleria, Edina, MN 55435

3545 Galleria, Edina, MN 55435 Grand Ave (opening 11/8): 733 Grand Ave, St Paul, MN 55105

Chef Ann Kim Bowl

Arugula

Warm wild rice, cooked

Red onion, diced

Raw beets, halved and sliced thin

Roasted sweet potatoes

Carrots, julienned

Almonds, chopped

Steelhead trout, roasted

½ lemon

Spicey Cashew Dressing

Cilantro

Garlic

Lemon juice

Maple syrup

Rice vinegar

Ginger

Sunflower oil

Sesame oil

Cashew butter

Red chili flakes

Umami seasoning

Salt

Water

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: