KARE11 Saturday

Seasonal salads with Chef Ann Kim

She might be known for her pizza, but Chef Ann Kim is teaming up with Sweetgreen on a new menu item that's packed full of peak-season ingredients.

More Videos

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Who said salads are just for summer?!

Ann Kim, the chef and owner of Pizzeria Lola, Hello Pizza, Young Joni, Hai Hai and Sooki & Mimi, stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to talk about her new partnership with salad restaurant Sweetgreen and share her tips for making a great seasonal salad.

The "Chef Ann Kim Bowl" is packed with delicious ingredients, like arugula, wild rice, steelhead trout and crunchy veggies.

You can try the Chef Ann Kim Bowl at the following Sweetgreen locations:

  • North Loop: 212 N 3rd Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401
  • Edina : 3545 Galleria, Edina, MN 55435
  • Grand Ave (opening 11/8): 733 Grand Ave, St Paul, MN 55105

Chef Ann Kim Bowl

  • Arugula
  • Warm wild rice, cooked
  • Red onion, diced
  • Raw beets, halved and sliced thin
  • Roasted sweet potatoes
  • Carrots, julienned
  • Almonds, chopped
  • Steelhead trout, roasted
  • ½ lemon

Spicey Cashew Dressing

  • Cilantro
  • Garlic
  • Lemon juice
  • Maple syrup
  • Rice vinegar
  • Ginger
  • Sunflower oil
  • Sesame oil
  • Cashew butter
  • Red chili flakes
  • Umami seasoning
  • Salt
  • Water

