Secrets for grilling up great ribs

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — It’s Ribfest everywhere! From Prior Lake to Mankato and Wilmar to Hugo and beyond – late July and August is "Rib Season" in Minnesota. Even if you can’t get to a festival near you, you can make great ribs at home with a few simple tips.
Kowalski's Culinary Director, Rachael Perron, joins KARE 11 News Saturday to share some grilling secrets to get 'em right every time.
GRILLED PORK RIBS
- 6 lbs. Kowalski's Naturally Raised Pork Loin Back Ribs or Kowalski's Naturally Raised Pork Spareribs
- Kosher salt and freshly ground Kowalski's Black Peppercorns, to taste
- Your choice of pork rub, as needed, or 14 oz. bottle Kowalski's Smoky Sweet BBQ Sauce, divided
- Preheat oven to 275°.
- Place a double layer of foil on a rimmed baking sheet. Place ribs on top of foil; season generously with salt and pepper.
- Season generously with rub or brush with sauce on both sides.
- Wrap ribs with 1 layer of foil and place back on prepared baking sheet; bake in preheated oven for 2 hrs.
- Remove outer layer of foil; brush sauced ribs liberally with more sauce. Continue cooking until meat is fork-tender and starting to pull away from the bones (about 1 hr. longer).
- Move ribs off the foil and cook directly over the coals or heat until ribs are slightly charred on the edges (about 5 min.).
- Remove ribs from the grill; let rest for 10 min.
- Slice ribs into individual rib pieces; serve with additional sauce at the table, if desired.
