Seniors show off their talents at Midtown Global Market

The Senior Talent Showcase is planned for Sunday, Nov. 6 with a mix of dance, poetry, music and more.

MINNEAPOLIS — Talented seniors will be showing off their skills this weekend at Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis.

The first-ever Senior Talent Showcase takes place Sunday, Nov. 6 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., featuring seniors across multiple cultures performing dance, music, and poetry readings.

Planned performances include Khazanah, a Middle Eastern dance ensemble from Jawaahir Dance Academy in Minneapolis; dance performances from the Tango Society of Minnesota; musician Backbeat Harris on percussion; Tailko Japanese drumming by Taikollaborative; poetry read by June Blumenson; excerpts from author James Page, Jr.'s latest book; and a performance by jazz singer Hank Mitchell.

The event, emceed by Sue Falls of WDGY Radio, is free for the public to attend.

Midtown Global Market is located at 920 E. Lake Street in Minneapolis.

