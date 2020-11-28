This season takes a look at what businesses are doing to adapt to changes, and how you can help.

This season of Small Business Revolution offers a look at what small business owners are struggling with amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

In season five, the series hosts, Deluxe Corporation's Amanda Brinkman and makeover guru, Ty Pennington, went to Fredonia, New York, to chronicle seven small business owners.

Amanda and Ty then spoke with KARE 11, providing ways small business owners can continue to adapt during this challenging year.

Amanda said that a survey showed 86 percent of people want to see their small businesses strive. They also shared ways Americans can best support small businesses.