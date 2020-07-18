A helpful guide for choosing from the many milk options on the market.

These days, there's more to choose from than just cow or soy milk. There are shelves and shelves of milk available at most grocery stores.

With so many options, it can be difficult to choose the right one for you.

Kowalski's Market's nutritionist, Sue Moore, talks through some options and provides tips on how to choose the right one for you.

There are several categories available, such as nut milk. It's also important to look for key ingredients on the labels. You'll want to avoid milks with too many added sugars or gums.

Some milks on the market include coconut milk, almond milk, hemp milk, oat milk and flax milk.