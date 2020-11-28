There are plenty of local businesses to check out at Woodbury Lakes Shopping Center.

Today is Small Business Saturday and there are plenty around that could use some support, especially this year.

The Woodbury Lakes Shopping Center is filled with unique shops, like Small Things Fair Trade and Color Me Mine.

Color Me Mine is a Paint Your Own Pottery Studio. People can stop in and choose a piece. Then, use the special paints provided. The pieces will then be glazed and fired, making them completely food safe. All pieces can be used in the microwave/oven and dish washer.

This is normally their busy season with painting as a fun family activity and making gifts. Unfortunately the governor has closed the store for in-store painting, but take home activities are offered.

Color Me Mine is currently open from Noon - 5pm Monday - Saturday for in store shopping and drop-offs. They have so much to offer, including a brand new online store! Current specials include Hand and Foot Print holiday platters. (customized by us), take home ornament kits, Clay hand print ornaments and DIY Christmas gifts.

Check out the website at woodbury.colormemine.com.

Small Things Fair Trade believes people should get paid fairly for the things they make. They offer beautiful, unique pieces made by local artisans. You can find candles, jewelry, clothing, coffee, tea, houseware and more.

Stop in today, on Small Business Saturday. If you mention KARE11, you'll get a 10 percent discount.