We're entering "Big Moment Season" -- graduations, reunions and weddings. Many may be feeling challenged on what to wear.
Ridgedale Center's resident stylist, Jodi Mayers, and several models demonstrated what to wear to these special occasions.
- Reunion Wear – whether it’s a class or family reunion, some options that will impress.
- Robin models a “reunion look” from White House Black Market
- Jodi’s reunion wear tip: Choose pieces that not only give you a polish but also comfort. These pieces will work for multiple events on your calendar this season!
- Wedding -- making a statement without pulling focus from the bride
- Christine models a "wedding guest look" from Macy's.
Jodi's wedding wear tip: Ditch the spanx and other restrictive/hot undergarments. This wedding season is all about breathability when outdoors, flexibility and movement while dancing the night away.
- Outdoor Events – some fun and flexible fare for enjoying a summer concert in Minnesota.
- Shelly models an "outdoor concert look" from Evereve.
- Jodi's concert wear tip: Mix bohemian cool with Miami sass for a fun, comfortable and laid- back cool vibe.
For more information, go to RidgedaleCenter.com/stylist or call 612-327-3265.