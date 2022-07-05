Shrimp and Crawfish Etouffee from Mr. Paul’s Supper Club

The Cajun restaurant in Edina serves up food like oysters, po boys, and beignets.

EDINA, Minn. — There's a new hotspot for dinner in Edina, but when you walk into Mr. Paul's Supper Club you might feel like you've been transported to New Orleans.

The Cajun restaurant is serving up things like oysters, po boys, and beignets on their menu.

Owner and chef of Mr. Paul’s Supper Club, Tommy Begnaud, shared a recipe for Shrimp and Crawfish Etouffee on KARE 11 Saturday:

Ingredients:

1# Shrimp

1# Crawfish tail meat

½ # Butter

2 c Onion-diced

2c Bell Pepper-diced

1c Celery-diced

2T Garlic-minced

2T Cajun Seasoning

1T Old Bay

2T Sriracha

3T Tomato Paste

1 qt Seafood stock

1 c AP Flour

¼ c Scallion-rings

¼ c Parsley

2 T Thyme

As needed Rice

To taste Soy Sauce

To taste S&P

To taste Lemon Juice

Directions:

1. Heat butter in large stock pot and add trinity and garlic into the stock pot and cook over medium heat until fragrant and tender.

2. Add seasoning, thyme, tomato paste, and hot sauce and stir to incorporate.

3. Reduce heat to low and slowly add in flour stirring to avoid scorching ensuring all flour is absorbed by liquid.

4. Add seafood stock and whisk until smooth and slightly thickened. Continue to cook over low heat for ½ hour stirring regularly to avoid sticking or scorching.

5. Add in shrimp and crawfish and cook until shrimp are cook through but still tender to the touch.

6. Season with salt, pepper, soy sauce, and lemon juice to desired amount.