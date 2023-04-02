Sippin' on the Big Guys' BBQ Bloody Mary

Big Guy's BBQ Roadhouse, located just north of Hudson, is gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday.

HUDSON, Wis. — Right on the other side of the St. Croix River, there's a roadhouse that's making a name as a truly family-friendly spot for barbecue, sports, and fun.

Big Guy's BBQ Roadhouse, north of Hudson, is gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday.

Owners Jethro and Amy Lund joined KARE 11 Saturday to show us how to make some of their popular drinks.

Big Guys BBQ Bloody Mary Recipe:

House BBQ Rub Rimmed Glass

Titos Vodka 2 oz

House Carolina Reaper Bloody Mary Mix

Garnished with Candied Bacon, Pickle Spear and Olives

KC Punch Recipe:

1 ½ oz Crown Apple

½ oz Peach Schnapps

Splash Cranberry Top with Soda

Flying Eagle:

1 ½ oz Midori OR Banana Rum

Splash Pineapple

Top with Sprite

Garnish with Pineapple and Cherry

