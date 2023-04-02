Sippin' on the Big Guys' BBQ Bloody Mary

HUDSON, Wis. — Right on the other side of the St. Croix River, there's a roadhouse that's making a name as a truly family-friendly spot for barbecue, sports, and fun.
Big Guy's BBQ Roadhouse, north of Hudson, is gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday.
Owners Jethro and Amy Lund joined KARE 11 Saturday to show us how to make some of their popular drinks.
Big Guys BBQ Bloody Mary Recipe:
- House BBQ Rub Rimmed Glass
- Titos Vodka 2 oz
- House Carolina Reaper Bloody Mary Mix
- Garnished with Candied Bacon, Pickle Spear and Olives
KC Punch Recipe:
- 1 ½ oz Crown Apple
- ½ oz Peach Schnapps
- Splash Cranberry Top with Soda
Flying Eagle:
- 1 ½ oz Midori OR Banana Rum
- Splash Pineapple
- Top with Sprite
- Garnish with Pineapple and Cherry
