Six Foot Bubble Tours offer social distanced view of Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — As people in the Twin Cities look for safe ways to have fun during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mobile Entertainment has one new option.
The entertainment company, which already offered segway tours, has launched a "social distancing tour series" called "Six Foot Bubble Tours."
The walking tours take people through iconic places in the Twin Cities, with individual audio narration so that everyone in the group can be 6 feet apart from one another.
The tours include:
- St. Paul Irvine Park
- Northeast Minneapolis
- Minneapolis Historic Riverfront
- Walker Sculpture Garden and Loring Park
- St. Paul Cathedral Hill and Summit Ave
- St. Paul Union Depot and Lower Town
The narrators for the tours include local figures like former Pioneer Press critic Larry Millett.
More information is available on sixfootbubble.com.